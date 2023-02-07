Average housing prices up 7% across top eight cities in 2022: Report

“Southern markets continue to rise wherein Bengaluru, the rates appreciated 9% to 6,000-6,200 per square feet. Similarly, Chennai also grew by close to 5% to 5,600-5,800 per square feet. Since Hyderabad has already seen high double-digit growth in the last few years, the market seems to be seeing some plateau in terms of growth rate. Although the realty prices continue to rise in the city of Nawabs and grew by about 4% to ₹6,100-6,300 per square feet," it said.