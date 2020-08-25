NEW DELHI: Average income per person per month under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) almost doubled to ₹1,000 in the first four months of this fiscal from ₹509 in the previous year, Crisil said in a report on Tuesday.

"The April-July period typically sees 25% greater work execution (in terms of person-days) under the scheme compared with the rest of the fiscal, thereby aiding rural income," Crisil said in a statement.

"This fiscal, however, these four months saw a growth of 46% on-year in person-days, coupled with an increase of 12% in average wage under the scheme," it said adding that "The primary reason for the government’s thrust on MGNREGA is the covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed urban labourers back into their villages."

In May, the government had announced an extra ₹40,000 crore as budgetary support to MGNREGA, having allocated ₹61,500 crore in the FY21 budget in February. The new funds were to ensure money to pay wages, with the government anticipating a spike in demand in rural jobs after millions of workers employed in cities went back home after the nation-wide lockdown came into effect on 25 March.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Rajathan and Karnataka were the states that saw wages top ₹1,000, according to Crisil. Andhra Pradesh saw one of the highest increases in wages - to ₹1,340 per person per month this year from ₹533 last year. In Odisha, wages crossed ₹1121 this year compared to ₹429 last year.

"Of the ₹101,500 crore, ₹11,500 crore has to be spent on clearing pending dues of fiscal 2020, thus leaving ₹90,000 crore for the current fiscal. Even after considering the revised allocation, more than 50% of the funds have been spent in first four months of the fiscal," the Crisil statement said.

MGNREGA mandates providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work, and has been a key mechanism of providing employment to the rural labour force.

