Home >News >India >Average income per person per month under MGNREGA doubled YoY in April-July
The government has allowed people to take up jobs under MGNREGA. (Photo: Mint)

Average income per person per month under MGNREGA doubled YoY in April-July

2 min read . 03:49 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • In May, 40,000 crore as budgetary support was announced for MGNREGA after 61,500 crore allocation in FY21 budget. Funds were meant to ensure wages as demand for rural jobs rose after workers left for their homes following the lockdown

NEW DELHI: Average income per person per month under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) almost doubled to 1,000 in the first four months of this fiscal from 509 in the previous year, Crisil said in a report on Tuesday.

"The April-July period typically sees 25% greater work execution (in terms of person-days) under the scheme compared with the rest of the fiscal, thereby aiding rural income," Crisil said in a statement.

"This fiscal, however, these four months saw a growth of 46% on-year in person-days, coupled with an increase of 12% in average wage under the scheme," it said adding that "The primary reason for the government’s thrust on MGNREGA is the covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed urban labourers back into their villages."

In May, the government had announced an extra 40,000 crore as budgetary support to MGNREGA, having allocated 61,500 crore in the FY21 budget in February. The new funds were to ensure money to pay wages, with the government anticipating a spike in demand in rural jobs after millions of workers employed in cities went back home after the nation-wide lockdown came into effect on 25 March.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Rajathan and Karnataka were the states that saw wages top 1,000, according to Crisil. Andhra Pradesh saw one of the highest increases in wages - to 1,340 per person per month this year from 533 last year. In Odisha, wages crossed 1121 this year compared to 429 last year.

"Of the 101,500 crore, 11,500 crore has to be spent on clearing pending dues of fiscal 2020, thus leaving 90,000 crore for the current fiscal. Even after considering the revised allocation, more than 50% of the funds have been spent in first four months of the fiscal," the Crisil statement said.

MGNREGA mandates providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work, and has been a key mechanism of providing employment to the rural labour force.

