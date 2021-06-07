NEW DELHI: Domestic air passenger traffic rebounded after having declined for 10 consecutive weeks, helped by a significant dip in covid-19 infections across the country and state governments easing mobility curbs.

The average number of daily fliers stood at 75,000 for the week ended 5 June, compared with 49,000 fliers during the previous week, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The average number of departures rose to 907 during the week against 773 in the previous week, the report showed. The number of fliers per departure improved to 83 during the week from 64 in the previous weeks.

"Average daily fliers grew 52% WoW due to 17% growth in departures and 30% increase in the number of fliers per departure.," the report said.

Passengers continue to be apprehensive about air travel amid the pandemic but sentiment has approved with phased withdrawal of lockdown restrictions and fall in fresh covid cases.

Higher government support to airlines will also help the sector.

"Government has again intervened in light of lower traffic post covid 2.0. The permissible capacity is cut back to 50% with price floors hiked by 15% from 1 June. Additionally, aviation is now eligible under the new provisions of ECLGS (Extended Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme) with a maximum limit of ₹2 billion per borrower," ICICI Securities said in a separate report last week.

"While this will be helpful for working capital requirements (airlines have less of financial indebtedness but more of operational creditors), it is not a long-term solution," it added.

Indian airlines are set to incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this fiscal (FY2022), following the widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic and would require additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY2023 to recover from their losses and debt, according to rating agency ICRA.

The agency has also revised growth estimates for air passenger traffic to 80%-85% annually during FY22 from earlier projected yearly growth of 130%-135% as a result of the ongoing second wave.

