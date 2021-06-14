New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic rose for the second week in a row in the week ended 12 June amid significant dip in covid-19 infections across the country and as state governments eased mobility curbs.

The average number of daily fliers stood at 83,000 for the week ended 12 June, compared with 75,000 fliers during the previous week, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The average number of departures rose to 1,003 during the week against 907 in the previous week, the report showed. The number of fliers per departure remained flat at 83 during the week.

"Average daily fliers grew 11% WoW (week-on-week) due to 10.5% growth in departures while the number of flyers per departure remained flat," the report said.

However, passengers have continued to be apprehensive about air travel amid the pandemic though public sentiment for travel improved with phased withdrawal of lockdown restrictions and fall in fresh covid cases.

"There are very initial signs of recovery with reduced caseloads and relaxation of restrictions by several states. Traffic and booking volumes have almost doubled from a couple of weeks back," said Rajiv Subramanian, vice president at online travel platform Cleartrip.

"Share of round trips and advance bookings has also seen an uptick. Both these metrics have been good lead indicators of consumer confidence in the past 12 months or so. This recovery should continue with more cities seeing reduced caseloads and accelerated vaccination," Subramanian added.

However, overall domestic air traffic is expected to slump during FY22 compared to the pre-pandemic levels and fully recover only by fourth quarter of FY23, because of the adverse impact of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in revenue losses of about ₹900 crore for the aviation sector, rating agency Crisil said in a report last week.

“Given this backdrop, we now expect traffic volumes this fiscal to be about 60% of fiscal 2020 levels and recovery to pre-pandemic levels happening only by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023," said Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

