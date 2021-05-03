Average number of daily flyers falls for sixth week in a row

While passengers are apprehensive about air travel due to the surging number of cases, mandating negative covid-19 test reports for travel, imposing mandatory home quarantine measures and lockdown imposed by various states and Union territories are expected to adversely impact passenger traffic in the coming days. Delays in getting covid-19 tests and subsequent delays in results due to massive numbers of fresh cases is further expected to hamper the recovery of the aviation sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}