NEW DELHI : The average subsidised domestic cooking gas refill consumption under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was the highest at 8.12 cylinders in Delhi followed by Chandigarh (7.45 cylinders), Pondicherry (6.67 cylinders), and Mizoram (6.22 cylinders).

The lowest refill consumption of 2.57 cylinders of 14.2 kg was recorded in Chattisgarh. The scheme, launched on 1 May 2016, aims to safeguard the health of women and children and lays the basis for a fundamental material transformation at the bottom of the pyramid by covering 715 districts. Cash assistance is given to the beneficiaries to get a deposit-free new connection thereby helping improve energy access. Also, the connections are given in the name of the women heads of the households.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the State/UT-wise details of average refill consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21," union ministry of petroleum & natural gas said in a statement.

The scheme launched from Ballia in UP is said to have played a major role in Bharatiya Janata Party’s stupendous victory in the state assembly elections in March 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched Ujjwala 2.0 at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include deferment of loan recovery from subsidy amount, swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg to reduce upfront cash outgo, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to convince the beneficiaries to use LPG on a sustained basis, mass awareness camps, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.," the statement said.

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released 7.88 lakh 5 Kg connections to PMUY beneficiaries. Apart from this, 7.1 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have availed the swapping facility and shifted to 5 kg cylinder," the statement added.

India has 28.74 crore LPG consumers as of 1 January 2021, with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a government programme that aims to provide free cooking gas connections to poor families increasing India’ LPG coverage to 99.5% on 1 January this year from 61.9 % as on 1 April 2016. The non-subsidized domestic cooking gas price has been increased in the backdrop of the finance ministry slashing the allocation for petroleum subsidy by two-thirds to ₹12,995 crore for FY22.

The union government has paid Rs7.03 trillion as fuel subsidy since 2011-12. While the petroleum product prices in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market, it's the government that decides the effective price to the subsidised domestic LPG consumers.

