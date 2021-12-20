Average PMUY domestic cooking gas refill consumption highest in Delhi in 2020-21

The lowest refill consumption of 2.57 cylinders of 14.2 kg was recorded in Chattisgarh. The scheme, launched on 1 May 2016, aims to safeguard the health of women and children and lays the basis for a fundamental material transformation at the bottom of the pyramid by covering 715 districts. Cash assistance is given to the beneficiaries to get a deposit-free new connection thereby helping improve energy access. Also, the connections are given in the name of the women heads of the households.