Average salary of senior executives in India rise by nearly 9.1% in 2023: Aon1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The average CEO compensation is ₹8.4 crores, increasing 21 per cent in the last four years
Global professional services firm Aon said that average salary of senior executives and CEOs in India has increased by nearly 9.1 per cent in 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×