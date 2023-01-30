Average salary of senior executives in India rise by nearly 9.1% in 2023: Aon

“Senior executives’ salary increases continue to focus on pay at risk, indicating the emphasis on rewarding executives for the value they bring to the organization. In a rapidly evolving, volatile business environment, organizations seek to adopt executive pay programs that drive the right behaviours, are cost effective and contribute to longterm business results. Organizations can therefore benefit from a data-driven approach to make better decisions regarding complex executive compensation issues while navigating business volatility," said Nitin Sethi, chief executive officer, Human Capital Solutions, India and South Asia at Aon.