Avian influenza detected in samples from govt poultry farm in Bokaro
The commissioner of central animal husbandry department had a discussion with state departments of Jharkhand and West Bengal and has advised on measures to contain the spread of the disease.
New Delhi: The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal, has detected Avian influenza (H5N1) in samples received from a government poultry farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand.
