New Delhi: The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal, has detected Avian influenza (H5N1) in samples received from a government poultry farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand.

“Avian influenza (H5N1) was detected by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand on 17 February 2023 and the Department has issued notification on 20th February 2023," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

The last occurrence of bird flu was reported in Godda district of Jharkhand in January 2019.

The state has been advised to carry out control and containment operations as per the Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021).

A two-member central team has been deputed to assist the state in control and containment operations. Also, the Union health ministry has deputed a central team for surveillance in human sector.

“Secretary, AHD, Government of India, had telephonic discussion with Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Government of Jharkhand regarding appropriate preventive measures and assured all support from Government of India," it said.

The ministry added that the commissioner of central animal husbandry department had a discussion with state departments of Jharkhand and West Bengal and has advised on measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Further, a virtual meeting with the concerned officials of the State Animal Husbandry Department of Jharkhand was also held for sensitising all before initiation of control and containment measure.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed off by the state as per the action plan. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) provides funds to the states and union territories on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DCP Scheme.

According to the ministry, the state has been advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and other accessories required for culling operations.

“The state is requested to coordinate with the departments of Health and Forest and sensitise them about Avian Influenza. State is also requested to submit daily report to this Department on the control measures taken by them," it said, adding that the situation will constantly monitored.