Avian influenza outbreak: Over 20,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha
The Alappuzha district authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in the Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad Municipality after avian influenza was confirmed among ducks in the area. The presence of the virus was confirmed by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal where samples of dead birds were sent.