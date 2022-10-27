The Alappuzha district authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in the Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad Municipality after avian influenza was confirmed among ducks in the area. The presence of the virus was confirmed by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal where samples of dead birds were sent.

The district authorities released a statement announcing that from 28 October, all the birds located within one km radius of the epicenter of the virus outbreak will be culled. Eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), with 10 members each are formed to conduct the culling of 20,471 ducks.

The authorities are claiming to be adhering to the directives of veterinarians and government rules in this regard.

The representative of public and government officials from revenue and health departments visited the infected areas. The culling procedures will be carried out under District Animal Protection Officer D S Bindhu and the surveillance of the Health and Animal Welfare Department will continue even after a week of culling.

The authorities have imposed a ban on the transportation of birds within one kilometer of the virus outbreak. Consumption and sale of egg and meat of domestic birds including duck, hen, quail, and so on in Haripad Municipality and various nearby panchayats are also banned by the district collector. The DC formed four-member "bird squads" who will ensure that egg or meat of domesticated birds is not be sold or consumed in the region.

The residents of the area are advised to be vigilant as the virus can transmit to humans from birds. Apart from ducks, chances are also present of the virus spreading to other birds like hens, quail, goose, and other ornamental birds. The authorities advised that those who come in close contact with these birds should be extra-cautious and take all precautions mandated by the state Health department.

According to the website of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, “Avian influenza or bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred."

With inputs from PTI