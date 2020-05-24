Aviation executives, ministry officials to discuss flight resumption

NEW DELHI: Top civil aviation ministry officials are slated to be on a call with airline and airport executives on Sunday evening to discuss resumption of domestic flight operations from Monday.

Resumption of domestic flights announced by the Centre earlier this week became a matter of uncertainty as some states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have indicated their unwillingness to go ahead with the Centre's plan. Though states cannot veto the Centre's decision to open aviation, they can stop passengers from getting off aircraft.

five states--Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam--and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have already said they will quarantine those arriving on domestic flights.

This is despite Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying last week that domestic passengers needn't be quarantined for the mandatory 14 days.

"With some states against resumption of domestic airline operations, we are staring at chaos, since the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already come out with the operation schedule," said a senior airline official.

"We hope to get clarity on which states will not allow resumption of domestic air travel from 25 May after a call with civil aviation ministry officials at 6 pm today," the official added.

