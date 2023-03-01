Jet fuel (ATF) price was on Wednesday reduced by 4 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eleventh month in running.ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by ₹4,606 per kilolitre, or 4.09 per cent, to ₹107,750.27 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The reduction is followed by an increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel(ATF) in February to ₹1,12,356.77 per kl in the national capital. In Kolkata the price will be ₹1,15,091.33 per kl while in Mumbai and Chennai, it will be ₹1,06,695.61 and ₹1,12,497.99

However, the price on January 1 was reduced to ₹1,08,138.77 per kl from ₹1,17,587.64. Prior to that, the price was slashed by 2.3 per cent on December 1 and 4.19 per cent on November 1.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record tenth month in a row. Petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for ₹89.62.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices but they haven't done that since April 6, 2022.

Prices were last changed on May 22 when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.