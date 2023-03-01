ATF price slashed by 4% to ₹1.07 lakh per kilolitre. Check latest rates
- Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by ₹4,606 per kilolitre, or 4.09 per cent, to ₹107,750.27 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
Jet fuel (ATF) price was on Wednesday reduced by 4 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eleventh month in running.ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
