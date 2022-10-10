Aviation Minister inaugurates 4th Heli-India Summit 2022

Jammu & Kashmir has set an example of the best use of helicopter service when it erected transmission lines and towers using heli-cranes (sky cranes) on the Peer Panjal mountain range
New Delhi: Minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday inaugurated the fourth Heli-India Summit 2022 in Srinagar and said that a civil enclave will be built in Jammu and Srinagar’s current terminal and will be expanded three times to 60,000 square meters.
Addressing the summit, the minister said that the decrease in VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 26.5% to 1% by the J&K government has set a new dawn for air connectivity in the union territory with 360% increase in refuelling, thus increasing air connectivity to the region.
“The other roles of helicopter service have been the emergency medical services and disaster management during floods, and rescue operations. Jammu & Kashmir has set an example of the best use of helicopter service when it erected transmission lines and towers using heli-cranes (sky cranes) on the Peer Panjal mountain range," the minster said.
Scindia said that his ministry not only organizes summits but also monitors the progress of ‘Sankalps’ taken from one summit to another. “During the 3rd Heli-India Summit at Dehradun, eight Sankalps were taken. They were providing Heli-Sewa Portal, Heli-Disha, Helicopter Accelerator Cell, doing away with the landing and parking charges for helicopter service, creation of specific helicopter corridors, helipads to be given priority while framing DPR for all new highways, upgradation of Juhu airbase to accommodate night operations. They were taken to their logical end."
“HeliSewa portal is fully online and being used by all operators for obtaining landing permissions to helipads, and it also is creating a database of helipads in the country. HeliDisha, the guidance material on helicopter operations for state administration has been distributed to 780 districts. Three helicopter corridors from Mumbai-Pune, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, and Shamshabad-Begumpet have been created and new IFR corridors are being planned," he said.
He added that the guidelines on Fractional Ownership Model have also been released to help grow the non-scheduled operations. “Fractional ownership will lower the barrier on the cost of acquisition of helicopters and airplanes through pooled capital by multiple owners. This will allow companies and individuals to minimize their capital outflow by sharing the purchase cost, reducing their exposure to risks and making it financially easier to run a NSOP business. Fractional Ownership Model has the potential to energize the NSOP segment by democratizing ownership of aircraft. It can be a key driver to boost the number of aircraft existing in the NSOP industry."
Scindia said that HEMS pilot called Project Sanjeevani will also be incubated by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh. “The helicopter will be based at the hospital at 20 min notice and will have a service cover to an area of 150 km radius. It is the intention of the Govt to expand medical outreach and access to trauma care services to a wider population base across the country using the speed advantage and mobility of helicopters."
