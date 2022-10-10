Aviation Minister inaugurates 4th Heli-India Summit 2022

He added that the guidelines on Fractional Ownership Model have also been released to help grow the non-scheduled operations. “Fractional ownership will lower the barrier on the cost of acquisition of helicopters and airplanes through pooled capital by multiple owners. This will allow companies and individuals to minimize their capital outflow by sharing the purchase cost, reducing their exposure to risks and making it financially easier to run a NSOP business. Fractional Ownership Model has the potential to energize the NSOP segment by democratizing ownership of aircraft. It can be a key driver to boost the number of aircraft existing in the NSOP industry."

