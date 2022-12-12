Delhi T3 chaos: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a surprise visit

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Delhi airport after passengers shared videos of congestion at Terminal 3 of the city airport. In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport. As a result, Scindia swiftly visited the airport to resolve the problems faced by the air travellers. A video released by ANI news agency showed Scindia speaking to airport staff and passengers about the problems they are facing at Delhi airport.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}