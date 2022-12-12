Delhi T3 chaos: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a surprise visit

Delhi T3 chaos: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a surprise visit1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Delhi airport after passengers shared videos of congestion at Terminal 3 of the city airport. In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers about long queues and waiting hours at the airport. As a result, Scindia swiftly visited the airport to resolve the problems faced by the air travellers. A video released by ANI news agency showed Scindia speaking to airport staff and passengers about the problems they are facing at Delhi airport.
A slew of passengers at Delhi airport T3 shared their grievances on Twitter on Saturday and Sunday. Several netizens tweeted pictures of Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport wherein long queues can be seen during a security checkpoints. Passengers said they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before the final departure of the flight.
Scindia visited the Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday (10 December) as well. At that time he inspected passenger movements and baggage checkpoints, among other aspects.
In the last two days, the ministry officials said the Delhi airport authority has taken various steps, such as having additional traffic martial at the departure forecourt of T3 to avoid vehicular congestion.
Besides, dedicated people have been deployed at the entry gates to help passengers.
The officials said an additional X-ray machine has been installed at T3 domestic and more manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) area to help passengers with tray preparation and congestion management.
Awareness posters have also been put at the entry gates to make sure that passengers are ready with boarding cards.
The Delhi airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.
The airport officials said discussions are also going on with airlines to reduce the number of flights during peak hours at the three terminals. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours. Generally, peak hours are in the morning and evening.
On average, Delhi airport handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.
