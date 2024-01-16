Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday issued additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with the chaos at the airport and on the aircraft due to fog-related flight delays which have affected flight operations, particularly at Delhi airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, the minister wrote that because of the fog-induced disruptions, SOPs on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.

The additional SOPs include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Incidence reporting is sought thrice daily for all six metro airports.

2. Implementation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directives, SOPs and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly.

3. ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the six metro airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock.

5. RWY 29L at @DelhiAirport has been made CAT III operational today.

6. Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier the minister wrote in a post on X that all stakeholders were working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Sunday, the minister said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.

"Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operations at the Delhi airport were significantly impacted by dense fog on Sunday resulting in the diversion, cancellation, and delay of many flights.

The DGCA issued SOPs on Monday, instructing all scheduled airlines to comply with them regarding flight delays and cancellations.

As per the SOPs, airlines shall be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of their flights on the respective website of the airline and provide advance information to affected passengers by SMS, WhatsApp and email. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The civil aviation regulator, in its SOPs, also mentioned that there should be a display of updated information regarding flight delays for passengers waiting at airports.

"There should be appropriate sensitization of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously inform the passengers about flight delays," the SOP stated.

It also mentioned that in view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of three hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All airlines shall mandatorily adhere to the above SOP with immediate effect," the SOP noted.

*With agency inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!