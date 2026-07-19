‘Truly special’: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu shares glimpses of first Made-in-India C-295 military aircraft

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday visited the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, where the Made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft are being built. “Seeing India build aircraft like these at home is truly special,” Naidu said in a post on X.

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According to the aviation minister, “as India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving towards a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Naidu had said that around 80 per cent of the construction work at the upcoming Dholera International Airport near Ahmedabad has been completed, and added that Tata Group's upcoming semiconductor facility and Airbus' defence partnerships will benefit directly from the facility's specialised Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangars on-site.

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These hangars will support the MRO operations of India's first indigenous military transport aircraft, the C-295, he had said.

Airbus C-295 The Airbus C-295 is a medium-range twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft. In 2021, India signed a $2.6 billion contract with Airbus to purchase 56 C-295 aircraft to replace its aging Avro-748 fleet.

As part of the deal, the first 16 C-295 aircraft were delivered directly from Airbus's facility in Seville, Spain and the remaining 40 are being assembled in India by TASL.

Made in India C-295 In May, TASL rolled out its first C-295 Aircraft from the Final Assembly Line of the Vadodara facility, and it successfully completed its maiden test flight on June 10.

According to Airbus, the successful test flight represents a major step forward in the C-295 India programme and supports the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative.

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Calling the project a "game changer", Airbus Defence stated, "A game changer in the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector. The programme's progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India."

During his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the maiden flight of the made-in-India C-295 aircraft that will boost aerospace manufacturing abilities.

Modi noted that the country achieved a major success in the aviation sector.

Noting that the C-295 aircraft has been made in India, he said, "as many as 40 such aircraft are being built right here in India and this is giving new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector".

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It will also increase employment opportunities, he said.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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