Amid the ongoing Covid-19 scenario, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed meals on all domestic flights. The Aviation Ministry has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights.

Meal service for short duration flights and reading material were not allowed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After domestic flights were resumed in May last year, following a two-month shutdown over the pandemic, airlines were allowed to operate at a limited capacity of their schedule, which was periodically increased depending on the health scenario and passenger footfall at airports.

It was only last month, on 18 October, that scheduled domestic flight operations were restored to full 100% capacity.

