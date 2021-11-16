Aviation Ministry allows meals on all domestic flights

Aviation Ministry allows meals on all domestic flights1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
- The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 scenario, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed meals on all domestic flights. The Aviation Ministry has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights.
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 scenario, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed meals on all domestic flights. The Aviation Ministry has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights.
Meal service for short duration flights and reading material were not allowed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meal service for short duration flights and reading material were not allowed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After domestic flights were resumed in May last year, following a two-month shutdown over the pandemic, airlines were allowed to operate at a limited capacity of their schedule, which was periodically increased depending on the health scenario and passenger footfall at airports.
After domestic flights were resumed in May last year, following a two-month shutdown over the pandemic, airlines were allowed to operate at a limited capacity of their schedule, which was periodically increased depending on the health scenario and passenger footfall at airports.
It was only last month, on 18 October, that scheduled domestic flight operations were restored to full 100% capacity.
It was only last month, on 18 October, that scheduled domestic flight operations were restored to full 100% capacity.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!