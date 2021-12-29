Aviation ministry asks airlines, airports to play Indian music

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has written to domestic airlines and airport operators urging them to play Indian music, which include classical, folk, light vocal, and instrumentals, inside the aircraft and airports.

The letter written by Usha Padhee, joint secretary at MoCA, is addressed to all airline and airport operators, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Airports Authority of India's chairman Sanjeev Kumar, cites a request by Indian Council of Cultural Research (ICCR) to play Indian music at airports and inside aircrafts operated in the country.

"Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East," the letter said.

"But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason for (being) truly proud of it," the letter added.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

The ICCR, an autonomous organisation of the Indian government, had on 23 December written a letter to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

"..It is extremely unfortunate and even ironical that most airways in India.....seldom if at all play Indian music," the letter said.

As things stand most domestic airlines play standard western instrumental music inside the aircraft at the time or boarding and deboarding.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.