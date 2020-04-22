The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday that one of its employee had tested positive for novel coronavirus. The employee attended office on April 15. "An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April, 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April," the ministry posted on Twitter.

All the employees who came in contact with the coronavirus positive patient, were asked to self isolate themselves as a precautionary measure, the ministry added. "All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution," the ministry tweeted.

The Delhi government will follow necessary steps like tracing the contacts of the aviation ministry employee. "Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said in another tweet.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted that the the ministry has extended all possible medical help and support to the patient. Puri also wished his speedy recovery.

"We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures," he tweeted.











