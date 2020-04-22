NEW DELHI : An employee of the Union civil aviation ministry, who had recently attended the office, tested positive for covid-19 on 21 April. Employees who came in contact with the infected person have been asked to go into self-isolation, the ministry said on a twitter post on Wednesday.

"An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises," the ministry said in a tweet.

"All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution," it added.

An aviation ministry spokesperson didn't offer comments.

The infected person worked in the coordination section of the ministry, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

"The person has been coming to work during last few days. Everyone he came in contact with has been asked to go into self isolation," the person added, requesting anonymity.

Globally, over 177,602 people have died due to covid-19, while the number of those infected crossed 2,573,143 cases, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.

According to government data, there have been 15,474 covid-19 related cases in India, of which 640 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

"We stand by our colleague at @MoCA_GoI (ministry of civil aviation) who has tested positive for COVID19 & have extended all possible medical help & support. Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength & speedy recovery," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a twitter post.

