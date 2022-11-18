Aviation ministry proposes amendments in slot allocation guidelines

The civil aviation ministry is planning to amend the slot allocation guidelines for airlines, wherein it has proposed to review the allocation every six months, according to the news agency PTI.
Under the proposal, the aviation ministry has proposed changing the frequency of review of the slot allocation every six months from the current practice of one year.
Historic precedence is only granted for a series of slots if the airline can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the coordinators that the series was operated at least 80 percent of the time during the period allocated in the previous season, according to the proposed change as quoted by PTI.
A slot authorizes an airline to operate a flight at a particular airport during a specific time period.
The ministry has also sought comments on the proposal till November 28, according to a communication on its website. India's civil aviation sector is slowly coming back to normal after being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In another amendment to airlines industry, the government is also thinking of making it compulsory to blend sustainable fuel with the aviation fuel they use, pointing to the need to achieve lower carbon emissions.
Rajiv Bansal, Civil Aviation secretary said, “We, the ministry of civil aviation, along with ministry of petroleum are working to mandate a certain percentage of blending as we go forward. That is still work in progress."
The government has discussed the proposal with airlines, which are in agreement with the mandate on blending jet fuel with sustainable fuel, he said. However, the main challenges for the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel are capacity building and technology transfer.
The concept of sustainable aviation fuel among Indian airlines is still new. So far, there have been a handful of demonstration flights on blended fuel for lower carbon emissions.
