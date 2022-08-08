Aviation sector likely to employ 1 lakh more people in next 2 years

Conservative estimates show that the current direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees, the ministry further informed
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Civil Aviation has told a parliamentary committee that the Indian Aviation Sector is expected to directly employ 1 lakh more people in the next two years.
"Conservative estimates show that the current direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees," the MoCA told the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, according to a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.
This figure of 2,50,000 includes pilots, cabin crew, engineer, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff.
"This is expected to increase to around 3,50,000 by 2024," the MoCA said.
The ministry said the ratio of indirect to direct jobs in aviation is around 4:8.
"To cater to the expected traffic growth, the fleet size of Indian carriers is expected to grow substantially which would require an additional... around 10,000 pilots during the next five years," it added.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said the country's aviation sector is poised for phenomenal and healthy growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airports, with the number of air travellers projected to touch 40 crore by 2027.
Scindia on Sunday highlighted the government's efforts on increasing aerial connectivity and said that over 1.5 lakh flights were started in the last 5 years. He also noted that the number was achieved under the UDAN scheme.
Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) was launched as a Regional Connectivity Scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2016 to fulfill the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities. In a short span of 5 years, to date, 419 flight routes connect 67 underserved/unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes.
According to the minister, India will have 1,200 planes with 40 crore air travelers by 2027, and 220 airports by 2030. There were only 74 airports and in the last 8 years, that number has gone up to 137. The intention is to go up to 220 airports by 2030.
The civil aviation sector was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is on the recovery path. According to the civil aviation minister, with Akasa Air, a reborn Jet Airways and a re-invented Air India, the signs are very clear that it is going to be a growing market.
