Aviation sector faces grim future amid covid crisis

Airlines resumed operations on 25 May with limited capacity, two months after being grounded. However, due to muted demand, airlines recorded load factors of 44-57% in the last week of May, a far cry from a high load factor before the pandemic. At present, airlines are allowed to operate only 33% of their total capacity, which would slowly be increased, as per government rules. International air travel, meanwhile remains grounded. Domestic air passenger traffic fell by 43.39% year-on-year in January to May, due to the lockdown, shows data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).