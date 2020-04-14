Aviation sector to lose more money with extension of lockdown

NEW DELHI : All international and domestic scheduled airline operations will remain suspended till 3 May, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Prime minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to contain the spread of highly contagious covid-19.

The cash-strapped Indian aviation industry is expected to lose more money with the government's latest decision. While grounding of flight operations has dried revenue for the sector, the domestic aviation industry will lose millions of dollars in coming days due to the extended lockdown.

"The revenue loss of the aviation industry spread across airlines, airports and retail is estimated to be close to $1 billion-$1.5 billion per month of lock down," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, practice leader and director, transport and logistic, at CRISIL Ltd.

"70% of this loss will be borne by the airlines," Padmanabhan added.

India’s aviation industry is expected to post losses of $3-3.6 billion in the June quarter because of covid-19, with airlines sharing the bulk of the hit, Capa India had said in a report last week.

The sector, battered by the pandemic, is also expected to see a harp declines in both domestic and international passenger traffic, Capa India said.

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to drop from an estimated 140 million in FY20 to around 80-90 million in FY21. International traffic is expected to almost halve from around 70 million in FY20 to 35-40 million in FY21, it added.

For airlines, removal of lockdown will only make sense if states also remove local lockdowns and allow free access to and from the airports, a senior official with a private airline said.

"Airlines will continue to struggle to meet the direct costs of operation as long as every other seat has to be kept empty for social distancing. But most of all, airlines will not be able to regain their footing until public confidence to travel is back, and that is not expected until the fear of the virus itself dies down," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking an urgent financial rescue package and tax incentives for airlines in line with those given by the US, China and Europe to let the domestic aviation sector continue its operations. However, the industry body is yet to receive a response from the government.

"The government financial support is essential else the entire industry, which drives 3% of the GDP, may collapse. And a collapse of the industry will have much larger ramifications as it is an essential infrastructure industry," added the industry official mentioned above.

Meanwhile, airlines, which had already started taking bookings for travel after 14 April, now prepare to face an extended suspension of their operations.

"Following orders from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Govt. of India) issued to all airlines, we have extended the suspension of our operations until 3 May 2020. We are in the process of cancelling the affected bookings and we will offer customers free of charge rescheduling to another date until 31 December 2020. Fare difference, if any, will be applicable," said a Vistara spokesperson.

"We will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from 4 May, 2020. We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well," said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

"We look forward to resuming our operations soon, once we recieve the appropriate approvals. Preparations our underway to implement and strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines laid out by the government across all facets of our operations as the safety and security of our guests and crew is our top priority," said an AirAsia India spokesperson adding that affected passenger can reschedule their flight for a future date without any charges.

Airlines like SpiceJet, GoAir, and Air India didn't offer comments.

Globally, over 119,766 people have died due to Covid-19, while the number of those infected crossed 1,924,878 cases, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. Many governments, including the US have restricted the entry of foreigners as a precautionary measure to contain the virus.

Share Via