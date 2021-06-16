Aviation, shipping ministries sign MoU for development of seaplane services

NEW DELHI: Ports, shipping and waterways ministry (MoPSW) and the civil aviation ministry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing seaplane services in the country.

According to the MoU, a coordination committee with officials from civil aviation ministry, MoPSW, and tourism ministry will be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services across the country.

"MoPSW would identify and develop waterfront infrastructure of Aerodromes/ locations and obtain required statutory clearances /approvals in coordination with MoCA, DGCA and AAI (Airports Authority of India) by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplanes operations," MoCA said in a statement.

"MoCA would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, incorporating the locations/routes as identified by MoPSW and routes identified through bidding process in UDAN scheme document. MoCA is also obliged to provide funds/financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all States for the Seaplanes operations," it added.

MoU between the two ministries will help expedite development of new water aerodromes and also operationalisation of new seaplane routes in India, said aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the statement.

This will give a big fillip to the provision of a new kind of tourism service in India, he added.

