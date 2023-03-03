Aviation takes flight to profit as demand soars

Mint reported on 21 February that the sector was witnessing its best-ever quarter in terms of passengers flying in February. The fiscal fourth quarter has traditionally been a low-demand period for the sector in India. India’s average daily domestic air passenger numbers in February rose to more than 420,000 from 410,000 in December. Average daily passengers in January and February have also been higher than the figures recorded in the festival months of October and November at 370,000 and 390,000, respectively, Mint reported.

