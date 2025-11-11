Aviation watchdog issues guidelines after Delhi blast; naka checking of terminals, secondary ladder checks mandatory

The Bureau of Civil Aviation on has issued a list of guidelines to tighten aviation security in the aftermath of the Delhi blast that killed 13 on Monday and injured several others.
The authority asked airports, airstrips, helipads and others to ensure enhanced surveillance and 100% CCTV availability. It also directed them to check PNR, passenger, and cargo thoroughly, as well as conduct full checks of aircraft and their catering services.
The aviation watchdog further directed airports to conduct naka checking of terminals, installations, and parking areas. It also made secondary ladder point checks compulsory for all flights.
“In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the Civil Aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes, etc so that no untoward incident takes place in the country,” the BCAS said in a notification dated November 10.
The orders to take utmost precautions will be in place for three days — from November 10 to November 12 — the BCAS said, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the measures.
The Delhi blast near Red Fort on November 10 has alerted all agencies across India, which have been maintaining strict vigil at all important and crowded places.