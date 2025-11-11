Aviation watchdog issues guidelines after Delhi blast; naka checking of terminals, secondary ladder checks mandatory

The Bureau of Civil Aviation on has issued a list of guidelines to tighten aviation security in the aftermath of the Delhi blast that killed 13 on Monday and injured several others.

The authority asked airports, airstrips, helipads and others to ensure enhanced surveillance and 100% CCTV availability. It also directed them to check PNR, passenger, and cargo thoroughly, as well as conduct full checks of aircraft and their catering services.

The aviation watchdog further directed airports to conduct naka checking of terminals, installations, and parking areas. It also made secondary ladder point checks compulsory for all flights.

“In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the Civil Aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes, etc so that no untoward incident takes place in the country,” the BCAS said in a notification dated November 10.

The orders to take utmost precautions will be in place for three days — from November 10 to November 12 — the BCAS said, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the measures.

The Delhi blast near Red Fort on November 10 has alerted all agencies across India, which have been maintaining strict vigil at all important and crowded places.

Delhi Blast: Full list of guidelines issued by BCAS Enhanced surveillance in and around the aviation installations.

Ensuring 100% serviceability of all CCTVs of airports.

Strict on-ground monitoring of regulatory guidelines for operations of non-conventional aerial platforms like microlite aircrafts, aero models, para gliders, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), drones, power hang gliders, and hot air balloons.

Deployment of additional security guards at aircrafts by the aircraft operator and ASG/APSU.

Thorough scrutiny of PNR, passenger, and cargo manifest.

Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircrafts.

Compulsory 100% Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) of all flights at all airports.

Monitoring of flights, helicopters, UAVs, UAS, drones, gliders, and hot air balloons from airports, helipads, and airfields around Delhi NCR.

Strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulances.

State police and state special forces to assist ASG/APSU to bolster peripheral security.

Strengthening of anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures.

Placement of QRT at all airports and regular rehearsals by QRTs and patrolling parties.

Intensive checking of vehicles and persons at the approach (NAKA) to airport terminals, installations, and parking areas of airports.

Enhanced security measures at all access control points of the airport.

Random checking at departure entry gates.

Activate BDDS teams for dealing with any untoward situation.

Enhanced security measures and surveillance at cityside/landside of the airport in coordination with local police.

Enhanced monitoring and checking in airport car parking areas.

Proper checking of IDs of passengers and staff by ASG/APSU before entering the airport premises.

Random checking of passengers’ baggage before entering the airport premises.

Enhanced monitoring and supervision of baggage screening through ILBHS.

Enhanced security measures and surveillance at cargo and GA terminals.

Physical search of cargo consignments shall be conducted as per BCAS guidelines, sufficient to identify the possible presence of IEDs, IIDs, and prohibited items.

Ensure that no hazardous substances, IEDs, IIDs, prohibited items, or other potential explosives are contained within cargo consignments.

All concerned stakeholders shall enhance vigilance for shipments originating from areas deemed high risk and consider applying multiple screening methods — including x-ray of shipments using multiple views in combination with physical search, explosive trace detection, and/or EDD.

Enhanced percentage of ETD checks for cargo consignments.

Access control to cargo premises to be strictly adhered to as per guidelines and ensure sterility of the cargo SHA is maintained at all times to prevent any unauthorized interference.