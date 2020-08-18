Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Avoid crowding during Ganesh festival: Maha Chief Minister
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar greets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, at latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Avoid crowding during Ganesh festival: Maha Chief Minister

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed people to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival and follow guidelines about the height of idols and their immersion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival and follow guidelines about the height of idols and their immersion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival and follow guidelines about the height of idols and their immersion.

The festival, which in normal times brings lakhs of people on roads in a city like Mumbai, will begin on August 22 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which in normal times brings lakhs of people on roads in a city like Mumbai, will begin on August 22 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Thackeray was speaking at a review meeting with top officials through video conference where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope were also present.

"The forthcoming Ganeshotsav which comes against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis should be celebrated peacefully, keeping social responsibility in mind," Thackeray was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"Care should be taken to avoid crowding and it should be ensured that the disease does not spread," he said.

So far, people from all religions have cooperated with the government during festivals during lockdown, the chief minister noted.

"Guidelines (issued by the state home department) say that the height of idols installed by sarvajanik Ganesh mandals (groups which celebrate the festival in public) should be (maximum of) four feet and that of idols installed at home be two feet.

"While following this guideline, no processions should be taken out before installing and immersing idols to avoid crowding," he said.

Ganesh mandals should facilitate online 'darshan' of idols, Thackeray said.

He also instructed the authorities to increase COVID- 19 testing, control test charges and ensure that test reports are made available at the earliest.

As vaccine is not available yet, wearing masks, cleaning hands and observing discipline is the only solution for now, the chief minister said.

Home minister Deshmukh asked the police to keep an eye on mischievous videos on social media.

He also asked local government bodies to create a maximum number of artificial ponds to avoid crowding during immersion of idols.

Divisional commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers of zilla parishads, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents attended the meeting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated