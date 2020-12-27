Avoid drinking, says IMD as thick layer of fog engulfs parts of Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is going to get very cold in North India, and drinking alcohol at home or year-end parties is not advised.

The weather bureau said a "severe" cold wave is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from 28 December and there is an increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

"Don't drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature," news agency PTI quoted an IMD advisory.

"Get indoors. Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold," it added.

Under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance Scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad; isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and isolated rain/thundershowers over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 27th-28th December 2020, the IMD said.

Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh from 29th December, said IMD in its bulletin today.

It is likely to increase in spatial coverage during the subsequent two days. Northern parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and West Madhya Pradesh also likely to experience cold wave conditions on these days.

Cold Day conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on 28th and 29th December and over North Rajasthan 29th and 30th December 2020.

"Dense to very dense fog are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in morning hours during on 28th to 30th December and Dense fog also likely over Uttar Pradesh in morning hours on 29th and 30th December 2020," said IMD.

With agency inputs

