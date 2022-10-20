Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Avoid going out: Expert warns elderly people as highly-infectious new COVID variant causes alarm

Avoid going out: Expert warns elderly people as highly-infectious new COVID variant causes alarm

2 min read . 03:16 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
There are recent reports of a highly-contagious new COVID-19 variant in India. (Image for representation) (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

With India reporting a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, Dr Randeep Guleria - former Director of Delhi AIIMS - has urged the common people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, a former director of the Delhi AIIMS, has asked the general public to adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour in light of the recent reports of a highly-contagious new COVID-19 variant in India. Seniors and other at-risk groups should stay home because there is a high danger of illness spreading and some may even develop serious infections.

The decision to continue masks and COVID19-appropriate behaviour nationwide was made following a high-level meeting between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior health officials on October 18. The meeting was held in response to the development of new sub-variants of Omicron.

Additionally, the group of scientists, physicians and senior administrators suggested stepping up surveillance and genome sequencing. A faster COVID-19 prophylactic dose for the eligible population on mission mode was also advised by the health professionals.

Earlier on October 18, Coronavirus cases increased 17.7% in Maharashtra from the previous week, according to a state health department bulletin. New instances of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the XBB sub-variant that has been identified in Kerala and other regions of India, have been reported in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Do you have COVID cough? Here’s how to find out

Everyone should use a mask when going outside, especially in crowded areas, Guleria advises. Although it is expected that new variants may emerge and that existing types will continue to mutate, the current circumstance is different.

There was no immunisation prior to this time, but today everyone is vaccinated. Though the festival season is approaching and cases are also increasing, this does not mean that people should stop taking care of themselves, he added.

Also Read: More contagious new COVID variant: After Kerala, Maharashtra issues fresh alerts

On the other hand, according to Guleria, the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low. “The chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low. This time there will be a mild infection, fever, cold, cough and body ache, the chances of recovery are within 3-4 days, usually, in this season, viral fever is reported due to COVID also," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
