Avoid Haridwar route if not visiting Kumbh, says Uttarakhand DGP

Avoid Haridwar route if not visiting Kumbh, says Uttarakhand DGP1 min read . 08:57 AM IST
DGP also said that April 14 is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGP also said that April 14 is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath
Uttarakhand Director-General of Police on Friday stated that those who are coming to the state but are not visiting Kumbh needs to go to Dehradun, Garhwal, or Kumaon Mandal, from April 9 to 15 - which are the important days for 'Shahi Snan'.
Uttarakhand Director-General of Police on Friday stated that those who are coming to the state but are not visiting Kumbh needs to go to Dehradun, Garhwal, or Kumaon Mandal, from April 9 to 15 - which are the important days for 'Shahi Snan'.
The DGP, Ashok Kumar said that during the time, whoever does not have to come for Kumbh Snan and needs to go to Dehradun, Garhwal, or Kumaon Mandal should avoid the Haridwar route in view of the 'Somati Amavasya' on April 12 and on other important days.
The DGP, Ashok Kumar said that during the time, whoever does not have to come for Kumbh Snan and needs to go to Dehradun, Garhwal, or Kumaon Mandal should avoid the Haridwar route in view of the 'Somati Amavasya' on April 12 and on other important days.
"People who are coming to the State but not visiting Kumbh, we request them to avoid the Haridwar route. We have uploaded all route-related information on Uttarakhand Police's social media pages," said DGP.
DGP also said that April 14 is an important day for the Mahakumbh 2021, the day of the biggest royal bath. Also, April 12, marking Somati Amavasya, is also an important day and for that 19 kilometres, a long 'ghat' has been prepared.
He further states that all policemen in all districts have been directed to strictly implement the COVID Protocol Enforcement in view of the fast-growing cases.
Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state government is determined to conduct Haridwar Kumbh Mela safely.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.