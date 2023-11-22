The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory, on November 21, for Indian nationals travelling to Myanmar in view of the desperate security situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry expressed deep concern over the fighting between Myanmar's anti-junta groups and government forces close to India's border and advised against travelling to the country. The advisory urged Indian citizens to register themselves with Yangon which is the Embassy of India by filling out the form available on the official website.

The advisory states, "All Indian nationals planning to live in Myanmar(excepting short term tourists) are advised to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Yangon. Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises."

The ministry advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and those Indian nationals who are already in Myanmar were advised to be cautious and avoid travel to violence-affected regions. The Ministry further advised against inter-state travel by road.

The advisory further gives details of the registration process. Travellers seeking to undertake travel should download and fill in the Registration Form available on the official website of the Embassy of India.

A soft copy of the form must be sent to the mentioned link and a hard copy to the Consular Wing of the Embassy of India. Indian Nationals can also deposit the hard copy at the Embassy between 9:30 am and 11:00 am on any working day.

This hard copy must be submitted with two colour passport-size photographs of each family member, one copy of each of the Passport's first page, last page and current visa page; and the passport of each individual for verification purposes.

What MEA spokesperson said During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar". He was responding to questions on the recent fighting.

Bagchi further stressed that India's position on the situation in Myanmar was "very clear". "We want cessation of the violence and resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue," he added.

The intensified fighting since October has displaced about 90,000 people, reported the UN.

