Avoid non-veg on Durga Puja? 'Meat is core' Sanjeev Sanyal warns Dhirendra Shastri: ‘Interference will not be tolerated’

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri created an uproar on the internet ever since he issued an advisory to keep non-vegetarian food away from Durga Puja. He further called those who consume non-veg during Durga Puja 'impious'. Amid mixed reactions to his comment, PM Narendra Modi's economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal has strongly opposed Shastri's remark.

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Sanjeev Sanyal reacts to Shastri's comment on Durga Puja Taking to X, Sanyal said interference with Durga Puja wouldn't be tolerated.

He wrote, “Meat is core to Shakta Hinduism. It is offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali as part of the ancient rituals. The Prasad eaten by the devotees on Navami/Dasami at Durga Puja is meat. Any interference in this sacred ritual will not be tolerated.”

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What did Dhirendra Shastri say? Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, recently held his event in West Bengal. Previously, he was denied permission to hold religious events in the state during the Trinamool government rule.

This time, he was welcomed by the new BJP government as he held an event in Howrah on Sunday. During the pravachan (religious or spiritual lecture), Shastri appealed for a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food near Durga idols during the week-long festival.

He also urged Hindus in the state to observe Navaratri, as reported by NDTV.

"Who wants the sale of non-vegetarian food to stop? Please indicate this by turning on the lights of your mobile phones. This message needs to reach every person in West Bengal, and the government needs to be made aware of this issue. Meat and liquor shops in West Bengal should remain closed during Durga Puja," Shastri said.

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He also said, “Those who consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja are impious.”

Also Read | In a first, Bengal to see a complete liquor ban on Ashtami during Durga Puja

‘Baba has no right to decide what people will eat’ State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also reacted to Shastri's comment.

"Bageshwar Baba comes from another 'dunia'. Bageshwar Baba has no right to decide what the people of Bengal will eat and what not. Bengalis will eat fish and meat. Vivekananda has spoken in favour of Bengalis consuming meat and fish. We have great respect for Bageshwar Baba, but Bengalis should not be concerned about his comment," Bhattacharya said at an event on Monday.

"We Bengalis eat puri on Ashtami and mutton on Navami," Bhattacharya added.

This will be the first Durga Puja in Bengal with the BJP in power.

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Liquor ban on Ashtami On Monday, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a ban on liquor shops and bars across West Bengal on Maha Ashtami during the upcoming Durga Puja. "On the day when devotees offer anjali (Maha Ashtami) to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the state will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either," he said.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Avoid non-veg on Durga Puja? 'Meat is core' Sanjeev Sanyal warns Dhirendra Shastri: ‘Interference will not be tolerated’