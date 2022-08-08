'Avoid overcrowded areas': Experts warn against Covid transmission ahead of festival season3 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 08:53 PM IST
- India on Monday reported 6,167 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in twenty four hours
NEW DELHI : As the season of festivals approach with, so does the surging number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country. India on Monday, 8 August, reported 6,167 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in twenty four hours. National Capital Delhi and finance capital Mumbai has also began reporting an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases. At such a time, health experts have sounded an alarm against the probable rapid spread of Covid-19 during festivals.