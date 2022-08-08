"It's a time for all of us to celebrate festivals, which does bring the best out from all of us. But let us not forget that amongst this festivity, the health component should not get affected. We are not out of the Covid-19 pandemic yet. We are seeing patients almost on a daily basis, but they are certainly much milder in severity. They are not requiring medication, but they do require isolation," said Dr Rajiv Dang to ANI.

