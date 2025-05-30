‘Avoid religion, caste like we avoid drugs’: Actor Vijay tells Class 10, 12 toppers in Tamil Nadu

Felicitating Class 10 and 12 top-performing students of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president and actor Vijay said on Friday, “We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.” He urged students not to follow the "idea of division based" on caste and religion. "Never allow such things to disturb your mind...," actor-turned-politician Vijay was quoted by news agency ANI.

Vijay asked, “Does nature, like the Sun or rain, have a caste or religion?” and said, “We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.”

He further urged students to ask everyone in their homes to perform their democratic duty and "elect good, trustworthy people."

