'Exercise utmost caution': Indian embassies in Israel, Iran issue safety advisory amid attack on Tehran by US, Tel Aviv

The Indian embassy in Israel issued a safety and travel advisory for Indian nationals due to escalating tensions with Iran. This comes after Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday declared an “immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country.”

Advising citizens to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel, the advisory stated, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

The travel advisory cautioned Indian citizens against unnecessary travel: “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.”

The statement added, “Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.”

Indian nationals will be able to access updated instructions at https://oref.org.il/eng.

What to do in case of emergency? in case of emergency, Indian nationals are supposed to contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline number +972-54-7520711 or send an email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

The advisory further urged all Indian nationals to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.

It advised Indian nationals to adhere to safety guidelines, track local news and emergency alerts.

Indian Embassy in Iran issues safety advisory The Indian Embassy in Iran also issued an advisory, advising citizens to be cautious and remain indoors as far as possible. The statement said, “In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.”

Emergency response numbers for those stuck in Iran +989128109115

+989128109109

+989128109102

+989932179359

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency's report, seven missiles struck Tehran on Saturday. These air strikes targeted Presidential Palace and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s compound.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Unted States' involvement in the strikes and said that Washington has begun “major combat operations in Iran” following Israeli action in Tehran earlier the same day. This development comes a day after Iran offered to help “de-escalate” tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.