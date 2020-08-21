Awarding of Kerala airport subject to high court decision: Hardeep Singh Puri

“If the petitioners succeed and the outcome of litigation leads to annulment/cancellation of the bidding process then the concessionaire will hand over the possession of the airport to AAI (Airports Authority of India). They will be entitled to refund the amount paid to AAI and additional investments made in the assets," Puri said in a statement. “The Concessionaire will also not demand any damage from AAI. Here, it should be borne in mind, that these airports will come back to AAI after the lease period of 50 years."