The Union Cabinet has given its go-ahead for awarding the Trivandrum airport to the Adani Group subject to the outcome of a petition at the Kerala High Court filed by the state government, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement on Friday.

The state government of Kerala had earlier on Friday filed an application in the Kerala High Court seeking to stay all further proceedings based on the Centre's order approving the grant of 50 year lease for right of operation, management and development of the Trivandrum International Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.

"If the petitioners succeed and the outcome of litigation leads to annulment/cancellation of the bidding process then the concessionaire will hand over the possession of the airport to AAI (Airports Authority of India). They will be entitled to refund of the amount paid to AAI and additional investments made in the assets," Puri said.

"The Concessionaire will also not demand any damages from AAI.

Here it should be borne in mind that these airports will come back to AAI after the lease period of 50 years," Puri added.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M)-led state government of Kerala has asked the central government to reconsider its decision to award the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) operated Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd on a 50-year-lease.

The Southern state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the central government's decision was in contravention to the assurances given by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in 2003, which stated that the central government would factor in the contributions made by the state government for the development of the Trivandrum airport.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated