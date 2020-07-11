Awareness about virus should be disseminated widely: PM Modi at review meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday touched upon a host of issues while chairing a review meeting on Covid-19 pandemic preparations.

The review meeting was attended among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Member, NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of Government of India.

The Prime Minister took stock of the situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states, Prime Minister's Office said. Modi directed for reiteration of the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. "The awareness about Covid should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid. He said that there is no room for any complacency in this regard," the PMO said in a release.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in entire NCR area.

The successful example of surveillance and home-based care through ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places. Prime Minister also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate.

The meeting comes at a time when the country on Saturday saw a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, following which the Covid-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed.

This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has gained pace significantly. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to race past the eight-lakh mark.

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to rise above one lakh from 100, and another fortnight to cross two lakh on June 3. It took 10 days for the tally to touch the three lakh-mark and another eight days for the cases to climb above four lakh on June 21.

In another six days, the total tally raced past the five-lakh mark. Then it took 10 days to cross seven lakh.

According to Union health ministry data on Saturday, the number of recoveries stands at 5,15,385 while there are 2,83,407 active cases. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

"Thus, around 62.78 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10, of which 2,82,511 been tested on Friday.

Of the 519 new deaths reported on Saturday, 226 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Karnataka, 42 from Delhi, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from West Bengal. Andhra Pradesh reported 15 fatalities, Gujarat 14, Telangana eight and Rajasthan six.

Of the total 22,123 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,893 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,300 deaths, Gujarat 2,022, Tamil Nadu 1,829, Uttar Pradesh 889, West Bengal 880, Madhya Pradesh 638, Karnataka 543 and Rajasthan 497.

So far 339 people have died of COVID-19 in Telangana, 292 in Andhra Pradesh, 290 in Haryana, 187 in Punjab, 159 in Jammu and Kashmir, 119 in Bihar, 56 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand and 27 each in Kerala and Assam.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,38,461 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,30,261, Delhi at 1,09,140, Gujarat at 40,069, Uttar Pradesh at 33,700, Karnataka at 33,418 and Telangana at 32,224.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 27,109 in West Bengal, 25,422 in Andhra Pradesh, 23,174 in Rajasthan, 19,934 in Haryana and 16,657 in Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

