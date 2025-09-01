Axe on workers as gaming ban becomes law

Big cut

Mobile Premier League (MPL), which offers a variety of real-money games, including fantasy sports, card games and puzzles, has also decided to slash its workforce of 500. Galactus Funware, which operates MPL, has emailed its staff about the decision, a company executive said. Founder Sai Srinivas said in an internal email that the company will lay off “more than half" of its staff, as it works to comply with the new law.