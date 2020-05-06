Axis Bank to incorporate work-from-home culture, to keep out treasury, IT ops

MUMBAI: Axis bank is looking to make work-from-home an integral part of its culture. As part of its new strategy of working once the lockdown is lifted, the bank has decided that its employees will work from home for 2 days or 3 or 5 days in a week.

“Adapting to work from home/work from outside office/work from anywhere is going to provide lots of opportunities to attract varied talent pools, break geographical boundaries, give more choices in hands of employees and is going to lead to more structured, measurable, efficient and smart workplace. This is also going to remodel lots of human resources (HR) belief and practices around employee engagement, talent management etc," said Rajesh Dahiya, executive director at the private sector lender.

The bank is also looking at opening its offices in 3 phases following the lifting of lockdown on 17 May. In the first phase, only 10% of employees will be allowed to work from large offices. From 1 June to 15 July, 30% of the employees will work from large offices and later 60% will be allowed to work. Amitabh Chaudhury, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank, had in a 1 May earnings call said that the bank is looking at changing its work culture and adopting work-from-home as an integral part of working in the bank.

Currently, around 12,000 employees are working from large offices across India. These are largely non-customer facing roles and hence the bank believes that work from home model can be implemented for this staff. As a pilot project, the bank has currently implemented the model in 2 departments – compliance and HR. Thereafter it will be expanded to other departments like risk and corporate credit and finally it will be rolled out for the entire bank over the next 6 weeks.

Employees working in branches, treasury front end and control operations and information technology will have to necessarily come to office as the work requires physical presence.

When asked about how the bank will ensure the safety and security of transactions in a work-from-home scenario, Dahiya said departments which are prone to cyber crimes will not be touched.

"We are taking care of risks involved in each transaction and communication over digital platform. We could have initiated the work-from-home policy in normal times as well. Earlier, the work from home policy was more individual-focused. Now we are putting a structure in place," he added.

