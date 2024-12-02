AXOR Helmets Joins I.B.W. (India. Bike. Week) Goa 2024 as Official Safety Partner

BELGAUM, India, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOR Helmets, the premium helmet brand and sister company of Vega Auto Accessories Pvt Ltd, is proud to announce its partnership with India Bike Week (I.B.W.), Goa 2024, as the official safety partner. Known for its premium helmets designed for high-end riders, AXOR is all set to make a memorable impact at the event scheduled for December 6th and 7th, 2024. Building excitement ahead of I.B.W., AXOR will host an exclusive party and influencer meet-up on December 5th. This pre-event gathering sets the stage for AXOR's most-awaited launches and collaborations. In October 2024, AXOR thrilled biking enthusiasts by organizing a unique Chai-Pakora Ride to Tillari, flagged off by Mr. Girdhari Chandak, the Managing Director of the company, and Dr. Nitin Khot, renowned for his travel adventures worldwide. Riders from Belagavi and surrounding areas participated in this event, creating buzz for the upcoming I.B.W. For riders traveling nationwide to attend I.B.W. on December 6th and 7th, AXOR has made special arrangements at Green Valley Resort, Tillari. On December 4th and 5th, the resort will serve as a dedicated pit stop for riders passing through Belagavi city, providing essential support as they journey to Goa for the grand event. At I.B.W., AXOR will unveil the 20255 series that includes its latest high-end model, Brutale, alongside an Anime-themed series in its best-selling Saber range. Adding to the excitement, the brand will also introduce Marvel-licensed helmets, further adding to its diverse collection. Visitors to the AXOR booth can explore a wide range of accessories and witness the debut of AXOR's collaboration with Altor smart helmets and Pinlock, promising a surprise that redefines helmet technology and rider safety. AXOR Helmets continues to push boundaries in design, innovation, and rider engagement, making its presence at I.B.W. Goa 2024 a must-attend highlight for biking enthusiasts. Riders can join AXOR in celebrating safety, style, and innovation at India's premier biking festival. Contact Qurrattulain Choudhary qurrattulain@vegaauto.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569946/Vega_AXOR_IBW2024.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544619/4998191/Axor_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

