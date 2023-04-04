After the success of the first part of Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji has announced the release date of the next two parts of the series. Brahmastra part two: Dev will be launched in December 2026, and Brahmastra part three, will be up for release in December 2027.

In his recent Instagram post, Ayan Mukerji informed about the release date of the sequel and triqual of the movie. While mentioning the timeline of the Brahmastra movie series, he said that the team needs some more time to work on script of Brahmastra 1 and Brahmastra2.

He also said that the two films will be made together so that they can be released closer to each other.

“I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And.. I have decided that we are going to make the two films Together! Allowing them to also release close together," he added in his post.

In his post, the also mentioned about a new project that he is going to take up. Calling the new project to be very challenging, he asked his Instagram family to wait for the right time to know more about the new movie project.

“The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently- a very special movie- to step into and direct! What the movie is…More on that when the time is right," Ayan Mukerji said in his Instagram post on Tuesday.

The multi-starrer movie, created buzz in the industry as it was one of the initial movies that released when the Bollywood was reeling under the impact of boycotts and COVID lockdown. According to the movie producers, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva earned a massive ₹360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide. The movie also garnered attention for its massive ₹410 crore budget which it utilised on its stupendous visual effects and magnanimous sound effects. The movie definitely brought cheers for the cinema industry post-pandemic, and its coming parts are expected to perform well as well.