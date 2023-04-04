Ayan Mukerji announces timeline of Brahmastra Trilogy's upcoming movies2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Director Ayan Mukerji has announced his future plans for the Brahmastra movie series. In his instagram post, he mentioned about the release date of Brahmastra 2 and 3
After the success of the first part of Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji has announced the release date of the next two parts of the series. Brahmastra part two: Dev will be launched in December 2026, and Brahmastra part three, will be up for release in December 2027.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×