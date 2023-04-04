Ayan Mukerji announces timeline of Brahmastra Trilogy's upcoming movies

The multi-starrer movie, created buzz in the industry as it was one of the initial movies that released when the Bollywood was reeling under the impact of boycotts and COVID lockdown. According to the movie producers, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva earned a massive ₹360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide. The movie also garnered attention for its massive ₹410 crore budget which it utilised on its stupendous visual effects and magnanimous sound effects. The movie definitely brought cheers for the cinema industry post-pandemic, and its coming parts are expected to perform well as well.