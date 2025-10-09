Ayodhya: 5 people killed as house collapses after massive explosion; several trapped, rescue operations underway

Five people, including three children, were killed and several others were injured when a house collapsed after a powerful explosion in Pagla Bhari village, within the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Singh informed that multiple individuals remain feared trapped beneath the debris, and rescue efforts are ongoing."Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," Singh told the news agency.

A house roof collapsed outside a village at 7:15 pm, causing an explosion. The house belongs to Pappu Gupta, and investigations are ongoing while evidence is being collected from the scene, ANI reported.

Sharing details about the incident, Ayodhya SP Gaurav Grover told the news agency, "Around 7:15 pm, we received information that the roof of a house located outside the village in the fields had collapsed, causing a massive explosion.

He added, “this house primarily belongs to Pappu Gupta, a resident of the village, who lives there with his family. He and the other injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and instructed officials to promptly reach the location and speed up relief efforts. He also ordered the quick transfer of the injured to the hospital and ensured they received proper medical treatment, ANI reported, citing the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashish Pathak, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital, Ayodhya, shared details of the deceased and told ANI, “Five people have been brought here with burn injuries, including three children and two adults. All were brought dead. There are more people who have not been brought here yet...”

After receiving information about the mishap, the police, the fire department, and the local administration teams quickly went to the location.

Rescue teams used excavators to clear the debris, and nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities have urged residents to stay clear of the site to aid rescue operations. Senior police and administrative officials are overseeing the effort and have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.